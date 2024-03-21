NO REGRETS: 71% Of Palestinians In Gaza And West Bank Still Support Oct. 7 Massacre

A survey conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research has found a decrease in support for Hamas in both the Gaza Strip and West Bank, while the percentage of Palestinians who believe the terror group’s October 7 onslaught was “correct” remains largely unchanged.

According to the poll, 71% of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank support the October 7 massacres, which killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 253 others, a statistically insignificant decrease from the 72% who expressed support in December. However, support for the atrocities increased in Gaza, from 57% to 71%, while decreasing in the West Bank, from 82% to 71%.

Respondents also gave high marks to Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, with 61% approving of his conduct in the war, a decrease from 69% in December.

The survey also asked who Palestinians would vote for if new parliament elections were held today. A plurality of 30% said they would vote for Hamas, followed by 14% for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, and 15% for none of the above. Six percent said they would back third parties, while 36% would not vote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)