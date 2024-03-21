Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Seizes $3 Million in Cash at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, Evacuates Civilians and Captures Terror Suspects


Amid its ongoing operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the IDF announced Wednesday that they have seized approximately $3 million worth of cash, in US dollars and Jordanian dinars, which was allegedly intended for use by Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

During the operation, the IDF also evacuated some 3,700 Palestinian civilians from the medical center and relocated them to southern Gaza. According to the IDF, around 300 terror suspects, including senior commanders in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were captured during the evacuation process.

In addition, the IDF stated that they delivered 1,800 liters of water, 3.8 tons of food, and a truck of fuel to Shifa Hospital last night, in an effort to support the local population.

