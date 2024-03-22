TEHILLIM: Inferno Tears Through Home In Kensington, Woman Critical

Shortly before Shabbos, a fast moving fire ripped through a Jewish-owned home in the Kensington section of Brooklyn – between Flatbush and Boro Park.

FDNY tells YWN that the fire started at 413 E 3rd Street, near Avenue C at around 5:45PM.

The fire quickly escalated to a second, and then a third alarm blaze, as a neighboring home caught fire.

An elderly Jewish woman was pulled out of the home, and rushed to the hospital by Flatbush Hatzolah in critical condition.

Please say Tehillim for Tova Leah bas Sophi

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)