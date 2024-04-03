HEAD IN THE SAND: NYC Mayor Blames TikTok – Not Soft On Crime Policies – For Brutal Attacks On Women

In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams attributed the recent wave of attacks on women in New York City to the “corrosiveness” of TikTok. The mayor called the assaults “despicable” and “unacceptable,” citing videos on TikTok that have gone viral showing women being randomly punched by attackers on the sidewalk.

“It’s unbelievable that you see the corrosiveness of TikTok not only for teaching people how to steal cars, how to ride on top of subway stations’ trains. But just this pervasive, negative, anti-social behavior,” Adams said.

The attacks have been happening across the city in recent weeks, with multiple women posting videos on social media reporting they were viciously assaulted. At least two women have filed police reports, and one man was arrested last week for randomly punching a woman in Manhattan.

The rise in assaults comes amidst a backdrop of crime and illegal immigration in the Democrat-controlled city, with assaults rising six percent and car thefts climbing 15 percent in 2023. Overall crime was down for the year, but the city is still struggling with widespread lawlessness due to soft-on-crime policies.

A recent study found that more than 72 percent of New York City violent-crime suspects who are freed without bail go on to commit more crimes. Meanwhile, resignations before retirement are spiking across the police department.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)