LIBERAL JEW HATERS: Pelosi Joins Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Other Dems In Calling For Arms Transfers To Israel

Several dozen Democratic members of Congress, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for a halt on arms transfers to Israel following a recent IDF strike in Gaza that killed seven aid workers, including a dual US citizen.

The lawmakers wrote, “We strongly urge you to reconsider your recent decision to authorize the transfer of a new arms package to Israel, and to withhold this and any future offensive arms transfers until a full investigation into the airstrike is completed.”

They also called for the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the airstrike, which the White House has declined to do.

President Biden has stepped up pressure on Israel in recent weeks, but has pushed back on suggestions he could cut off aid to Israel. In a tense call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden warned that US policy on Israel was dependent on the protection of civilians and aid workers in Gaza.

The letter’s other signatories include the usual suspects – Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When asked recently about the suggestion he could end support for Israel, Biden replied, “Is that a serious question?”

