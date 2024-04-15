BIDEN’S AMERICA: 64% Of Voters Say US Heading In “Wrong Direction”

A recent New York Times/Siena poll has found that a strong majority of voters, 64%, believe the United States is headed in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden’s leadership. Only 25% of respondents felt the country was on the right track.

The poll also found that views on former President Donald Trump’s presidency have become more positive since he left office, with 43% of respondents who voted for Biden in 2020 now viewing Trump’s presidency more favorably.

Additionally, the poll found that 79% of voters have a negative view of the economy under Biden, with only 4% rating economic conditions as excellent and 52% as poor.

Another key finding was that 69% of voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, with 48% strongly agreeing and 21% somewhat agreeing.

