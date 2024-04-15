Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Justice Thomas Misses Supreme Court Session Monday With No Explanation


Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from the court Monday with no explanation.

Thomas, 75, also was not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise can’t be there in person.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas’ absence, saying that his colleague would still participate in the day’s cases, based on the briefs and transcripts of the arguments. The court sometimes, but not always, says when a justice is out sick.

Thomas was hospitalized two years ago with an infection, causing him to miss several court sessions. He took part in the cases then, too.

He is the longest serving of the current justices, joining the Supreme Court in 1991.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

El Al Tells Flyers It’s Working To Stabilize Schedule After Recent Cancellations

See The Magnitude Of The Nissim: Missile Shrapnel Removed From Yam HaMelech

WARTIME TRAITOR: Yair Lapid Calls On Others To Join Him In Attempt To Topple Government

REPORT: Israel’s War Cabinet Decides On “Clear And Forceful” Attack On Iran

Fire In Bnei Brak: Residents Rescued With Ladders, 47 Evacuated To Hospitals

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network