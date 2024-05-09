Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To Highest Level Since August 2023


The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in more than eight months last week in another sign that the labor market may be softening.

Unemployment claims for the week ending May 4 rose by 22,000 to 231,000, up from 209,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s claims were the most since the final week of August 2023.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, rose by 4,750 to 215,000.

In total, 1.79 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended April 27. That’s up 17,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week and a sign of where the job market is headed. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SEE THE VIDEOS: US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew Visits Leading Gedolim In Bnei Brak, Says “The War Is Very Unpopular In America”

Sen. Fetterman: US Should Send Arms to Israel Immediately, No Conditions

BIDEN TURNS ON ISRAEL: Tells CNN He Is Stopping Weapons Shipments If Israel Invades Rafah

WATCH: Whoops! Pro-Hamas Student Admits The Truth: ‘Anti-Jewish” Instead Of “Anti-Israel”

“Hiroshima, Nagasaki On Steroids!” Senator Graham BLASTS Biden Admin For Withholding Shipment Of Bombs To Israel [SEE VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network