WATCH: Jake Turx Puts White House In A Bind With Questions On Double Standards And Gazan Asylum-Seekers

Frum reporter Jake Turx put White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a bind at Wednesday’s briefing, effectively tongue-tying her on the White House’s double-standard when it comes to allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“What is the administration’s reaction to Egypt’s decision to block humanitarian aid from entering through the Rafah crossing?” Turx asked.

“We have concerns… we want to see humanitarian aid going into Gaza,” Jean-Pierre said, not quite answering the brunt of the question.

“How does Egypt justify its decision to the U.S. government?” Turx promptly followed up.

“I’m not going to get into diplomatic conversations,” the White House press secretary replied. “What I can say is our commitment to get that aid in, and we’re going to continue having those conversations.”

The White House has repeatedly condemned Israel for supposedly not allowing enough humanitarian aid into Gaza – despite hundreds of tons of aid being transferred into the Strip and then being stolen by Hamas – but it apparently won’t apply the same standard to Egypt, which is blocking all aid from entering through its border with Gaza, despite not even being in a war with its rulers.

“If a family show up of Gazans show up at that U.S. port as asylum-seekers, will the U.S. turn them away?” Turx queried, referring to reports that a U.S.-built pier off the coast of Gaza intended to bring in humanitarian aid has been completed.

“I don’t have anything for you on that,” Jean-Pierre said, before discussing U.S. efforts to extract Americans from Gaza following the October 7 massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)