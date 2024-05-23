Republican Senators Accuse Obama Administration of Blocking FBI Arrests of Iranian Terrorists

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have accused the Obama Administration’s State Department of preventing the FBI from arresting individuals connected to Iran’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, including “known terrorists”.

According to unclassified FBI emails obtained from whistleblowers, the State Department blocked multiple arrests in 2015 and 2016 to avoid jeopardizing the Joint Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The Senators wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “The records provided to our offices show that the Obama/Biden administration’s State Department, under the leadership of John Kerry, actively and persistently interfered with FBI operations pertaining to lawful arrests of known terrorists, members of Iranian proliferation networks, and other criminals providing material support for Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.”

The emails reveal at least eight instances where the FBI was prevented from making arrests, with six of those instances resulting in the loss of the opportunity to arrest the main subject. One of the lost subjects was on the Terrorism Watch List, and another returned to Iran. In one case, the State Department blocked the FBI’s plan to arrest a subject mid-flight, forcing them to leave the US immediately upon arrival.

Grassley and Johnson wrote, “State’s actions, at the direction of former Secretary Kerry, endangered national security, hamstrung the FBI’s law enforcement efforts, and counteracted our government’s stance against Iran.” An FBI counterintelligence division agent wrote in an email, “We are all beside ourselves on asking the field to stand down on a layup arrest… Our hands are tied.”

The Senators have demanded records from the email archives of Kerry, CIA Director Bill Burns, Blinken, and other officials by June 4 as part of their investigation into the State Department’s actions during this period.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)