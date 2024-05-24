WATCH: CNN Reporter Astonished by Large Turnout at Trump Rally in Deeply Democratic Bronx

CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes expressed surprise at the large turnout at former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday, highlighting that the event took place in “one of the bluest counties in the entire country.”

When asked by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about the reaction to Trump’s rally, Holmes said:

“Well certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country. Now, one of the things that was interesting to me is that the Trump campaign said that they were going to micro-target to get people from the community to come to this rally. I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’ve attended many of these rallies across the country, and there are often people who travel hundreds of miles to see Donald Trump and they’re not necessarily part of the community. However, one of the things that I found was that there were a lot of people here that were actually from the Bronx.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)