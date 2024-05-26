VIDEO ROUNDUP: Lag Baomer Events On Motzei Shabbos Around The World

On Motzei Shabbos, YWN published a video roundup of just some of the major Lag Baomer events in Eretz Yisroel. Below are just some of the major Lag Baomer events held in the United States (Lakewood, Monsey, Boro Park, Flatbush etc) on Motzei Shabbos.

YWN will be publishing additional video round-ups of hundreds of other lag baaomer celebrations around the globe.

Drone footage of the Thousands at the Skulener Rebbe of Lakewood on Lag Baomer night

Drone footage of Lag B’Omer at Belz in Lakewood.

Lag B’Omer at Rabbi Babad’s Shul in Toms River Khal Bnei Yissochor.

Lag B’Omer at Stoliner Shul in Lakewood

Thousands join the Skulener Rebbe of Lakewood on Lag Baomer night

Lag B’omer at the Foltitchaner Rebbe Shlita in Boro Park

Lag B’omer at the Rademishna Shul 15th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Lag B’omer at the Dcherka Rebbe on Ditmas Avenue.

Lag B’omer at the Zedichoiver Rebbe 16th Avenue and 40th Street.

Lag B’omer at Alesker Shul Avenue F and East 2nd Street.

Lag B’omer at Spinka Rebbe on 18th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Lag B’omer at Harav Binyomin Eisenberger Shlita

Lag B’omer at Reb Daniel Alter, the son of the Pnei Menachem at the Gere Cheider at 18th Avenue and 52nd Street.

Lag B’omer at the Stoliner Shul on 16th Avenue

Thousands at the Lag B’omer Hadluka of the Bobov45 Rebbe Shlita on 14th Avenue and 49th Street

Thousands join the Hadluka of the Lelover Rebbe Shlita on 17th Avenue and 49th Street.

Lag B’omer at the Chenobleyer Rebbe Shlita at 12th Avenue and 41st Street.

Lag B’omer at the Boyaner Kloiz at 14th Avenue and 44th Street.

Lag Baomer on Avenue I and East 13 Street.

Lag Baomer at Yeshiva Ohr Yitzchok on East 15 Street and Avenue L. Video via Yisroel Yakkov Feiger.

Lag Baomer at Vertzky Yeshiva on Avenue L and Coney Island Avenue.

Avenue K and East 29 Street.

Thousands at the Lag B’omer Hadlakah of Reb Chaim Shea Halberstam Shlita Satmar Rav Of Monsey.

