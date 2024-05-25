VIDEO ROUNDUP: Lag Baomer Events On Motzei Shabbos In Eretz Yisroel

The Boyaner Rebbe lighting the main Medura at Kever Rashbi in Meron, accompanied by a small group of Chassidim

The Lelover Rebbe dancing with the Boyaner Rebbe after lighting the main Medruda at Kever Rashbi. There would normally be around 100,000 people at the Kever tonight.

Prior to traveling to Meron with a minyan of people, thousands joined the Boyaner Rebbe as he lit a medura inside his Bais Bedrash in Yerushalyim

Tens of thousands join HaRav Meilich Biederman in Beit Shemesh on Lag Baomer night

Lag Baomer at Kever Shimon Hatzadik in Yerushalyim

Lag Baomer at the Kosel on Motzei Shabbos

Lag Baomer at the Belzer Bais Hamedrash in Yerushalayim

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok in Yerushalyim on Lag Baomer night

Lag Baomer at the main Vishnitz Bais Medrash in Bnei Brak

Thousands sing “Acheinu” at the Lag Ba’omer event with HaRav Yaakov Meir Schechter of Breslov on Shmuel Hanavi Street in Yerushalyim.