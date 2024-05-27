TORONTO: Levaya of Mrs Lea Reichman A”H, Wife of Reb Moshe Reichman Z”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the passing of Mrs. Lea Reichmann, A”H of Toronto.

Mrs. Reichmann was the אשת חיל of the greatest tomeich Torah of modern times, Reb Moshe Reichmann, z”l, who encouraged and stood by him in all of his endeavors. She leaves behind a legacy of Torah and Yiraas Shomayim, and a family of talmidei chachomim, marbitzei and tomchei Torah.

The aron is going straight to Eretz Yisroel and there will not be a levaya in Toronto.

Mrs. Reichman was the daughter of Reb Moshe Feldman Z”L from London, who was a big talmid chochom, Mrs. Reichman herself was an outstanding “Melumedes” and knew Tanach by heart. She was a tremendous Toimech of Torah herself in her own right.

Mrs Reichman was a partner with her husband Reb Moshe, who was the leading Ba’al Tzedakah (philanthropist) in the last 100 years, and gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Tzedakah. There wasn’t a Mosod in the world that didn’t benefit from his Chessed. He was extremely close to many Gedolim, most notably Maran HaRav Shach ZT”L, as well as the Chazon Ish. Reb Moshe paved the way to the current reality, that wealthy philanthropists donate money on a massive scale to support Mosdos Hatorah.

His success had little impact on his lifestyle, and he remained very private and unwilling to talk to the press about his major business dealings. In Toronto where he lived, he built a number of Yeshivos and Batei Midrashim.

Following the Perira of her husband, she continued to be Machzik Torah and Chesed in an unusually royal way.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

