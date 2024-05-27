Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Yanuka’s Response: “Why Is Kever Rashbi Closed Davka On Lag B’Omer?”


HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Yehudah Beeri, known as HaYanuka [הינוקא] due to his incredible grasp of Kol Hatorah Kulo at a young age, held a hadlakah on Lag B’Omer in the Old City of Jerusalem with thousands of people in attendance, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The Yanukah spoke before the hadkalah and asked: “Why is it that in recent years, davka Kever Rashbi is closed on Lag B’Omer?”

“We know that everything that happens is due to the Hashgachah Pratis of Hashem Yisbarach,” the Yanukah continued. “We need to try to understand what Hashem is trying to hint to us in all the events of  the world. Perhaps the gates are closed because the generation is so weak and forgets what Rebbe Shimon said, that ‘it’s better for a person to cast himself in a burning furnace rather than embarrass his friend in public.'”

“We’re obligated to do whatever we can to remember the saying of Rebbe Shimon and be extremely careful not to embarrass any person and not to be makpid with any person. To be careful not to embarrass anyone – even small children, anyone – the elderly, teens, men or women. To be extremely careful about Kavod HaBriyos – which is the most lofty and important matter.”

