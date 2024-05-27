Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Russia To Build A Small Nuclear Power Plant In Uzbekistan


Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks on Monday and signed a number of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral relations, including one that envisions Moscow building a small nuclear power plant in the Central Asian country.

Mirziyoyev hailed the project as “vital” in a statement relayed through his press service after the talks, noting that Uzbekistan has “its own large reserves of uranium.” Putin, in turn, vowed to “do everything in order to work effectively on Uzbekistan’s (nuclear energy) market.”

If the agreement is implemented, the plant will become the first in Central Asia, further increasing Russia’s influence in the region.

Putin also promised to increase gas deliveries to Uzbekistan.

The talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where the Russian leader traveled on Sunday in his third foreign trip since being inaugurated for a fifth presidential term earlier this month.

He first went to China, where he expressed appreciation for China’s proposals for talks to end the Ukraine conflict, and later to Belarus where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

The trips reflect the Kremlin’s ongoing effort to shore up support amid unabating tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MOVING VIDEO: HaRav Ehrlich, Z’l, Was Niftar HOURS After Dedicating A Sefer Torah

Saudi Arabia Expresses “Extreme Concern” Over Israel’s Refusal To Accept A Two-State Resolution

Dozens Of Rockets Land Near Meron, No Injuries Reported [VIDEOS]

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Egyptian Soldier Dead After Exchange Of Fire With IDF Soldiers

IDF Airstrike on Rafah Under Investigation; Military Prosecutor Calls Incident “Very Grave”

INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Tens of Thousands Attend Lag BaOmer Event in Kiryas Joel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Eliminates 2 Top Hamas Commanders In Rafah Bombing Attack

MOVING FOOTAGE: A Heartbreaking Look At The 45 Meron Kedoshim As We Mark The Third Yartzheit

TEHILLIM: Iran Rejects Appeal, Iranian Jew Is At “Imminent Risk Of Execution”

UPDATE: IDF Confirms Massive Bombing In Rafah, Many Reported Dead [VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network