SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Man Arrested After Attempting To Ram Yeshiva Students Outside Brooklyn Yeshiva

A man driving a vehicle attempted to ram Yeshiva Bochurim and a Rebbi outside the Vien Yeshiva in Canarsie on Wednesday.

Sources tell YWN that Boro Park Shomrim received urgent calls reporting that a white sedan had twice attempted to hit Bochurim, though nobody was injured.

Footage pulled by Shomrim and obtained by YWN shows the suspect vehicle first attempting to ram Bochurim on E. 55th Street and Glenwood Road, but failing.

The driver then went around the block and returned to the Yeshiva, where he hunted Bochurim and a Rebbi, driving up the curb and onto the Yeshiva’s property, as his targets scattered.

The NYPD responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Shomrim from Flatbush, Crown Heights and Boro Park mounted an immediate, all-out search for the suspect. The suspect vehicle was quickly located by a Flatbush Shomrim volunteer at Flatbush Avenue and Avenue L. The NYPD was called, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The man behind the wheels was described to YWN as an individual of Middle Eastern descent.

NYPD Hate Crime Detectives are on the scene.

