IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF YESHIVOS: NY Gov. Hochul Considering Banning Smartphones In Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul is contemplating a ban on smartphones in New York schools as a measure to ensure children’s safety and enhance their focus on learning. She says the proposal is aimed at mitigating the distractions and potential harms associated with social media use during school hours.

In a Thursday morning interview on MSNBC, Governor Hochul expressed her concerns about the impact of smartphone usage on students’ education. “Why are our young people on their devices all day long during school hours? How are they learning?” she wondered.

Hochul highlighted the effects of addictive social media algorithms, which she believes trap young people in an isolating digital space, reducing their real-world social interactions. To address this issue, she suggested a low-tech alternative: flip phones without internet access, allowing parents to communicate with their children in emergencies without the distractions of social media.

“You don’t have to be in the world of social media throughout the day,” Hochul said.

The governor plans to submit a bill later this year, with the goal of having lawmakers vote on it in the next legislative session. In the meantime, she intends to engage in discussions with parents and educators to gather their input and build support for the initiative.

“I want to have conversations first,” she said. “I think talking to the parents, I have already, this is something they would welcome.”

