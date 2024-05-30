Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Fatalities In Jackson Crash, Including 5-Year-Old Boy


YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic petirah of Shmuel Brog z”l, who was niftar following a horrific accident in Jackson today. He was approximately 5 years old.

Shmuel z”l is the son of R’ Avrumy and Ayala Brog. R’ Avrumy is well known as one of the directors of Oorah’s summer camp, The Zone. His grandfather is Harav Yisroel Brog, the rosh yeshiva of Tiferes Avigdor in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Shmuel z”l, was riding in a van when it collided with another vehicle on E. Veterans near Cleveland Court. The young boy was critically injured, and went into traumatic arrest.

Hatzolah paramedics were able to regain a heartbeat at the scene and rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was tragically niftar a short time later.

Levaya details will be published when available.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash also went into traumatic arrest. She was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where she was sadly pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released and additional information regarding her will be published when available.



