DIPLOMATIC CRISIS: Trump Could Be Denied Entry By Dozens Of Countries If Conviction Survives Appeal

The United Kingdom, Canada, and other nations could potentially deny entry to former President Donald Trump if his felony conviction stands. Nearly 40 nations, including Canada and the UK, have strict policies regarding individuals with criminal records. Unless granted special accommodation, Trump would be subject to these standards.

Canada’s tourist hub states that US citizens or permanent residents with felony convictions may be deemed inadmissible for immigration or even visiting. UK law allows felons to visit Ireland and Scotland with restrictions, but Britain can bar access.

Other nations like Israel and Australia have laws regarding felons visiting, which may be interpreted differently if Trump wins the election.

Trump will be appealing, but if he wins the presidency before a potential overturn, countries with strict criminal record policies may need to make exceptions for official visits.

The conviction’s impact on Trump’s presidential campaign is uncertain, but establishment Republican Karl Rove believes it could cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” Rove said. “Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1% — or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”

Despite this, Trump’s base remains loyal, raising $53 million in campaign donations within 24 hours of the conviction.

