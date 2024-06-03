45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

A preliminary satellite analysis by the United Nations has revealed that 55% of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, damaged, or possibly damaged since the outbreak of war. According to UNOSAT, the UN’s satellite analysis agency, over 137,000 buildings have been affected.

The analysis, based on satellite images taken on May 3 and compared to previous images from May 2022, September 2022, and October 15, 2022, shows the extent of the devastation. The images were also compared to those taken in November 2022 and the early months of 2023.

The UNOSAT report states, “According to satellite imagery analysis, UNOSAT identified 36,591 destroyed structures.” Additionally, the agency found “16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures, for a total of 137,297 structures.”

These damaged structures account for approximately 55% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip, equivalent to around 135,142 damaged housing units.

