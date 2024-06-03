45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

A preliminary satellite analysis by the United Nations has revealed that 55% of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, damaged, or possibly damaged since the outbreak of war. According to UNOSAT, the UN’s satellite analysis agency, over 137,000 buildings have been affected.
The analysis, based on satellite images taken on May 3 and compared to previous images from May 2022, September 2022, and October 15, 2022, shows the extent of the devastation. The images were also compared to those taken in November 2022 and the early months of 2023.
The UNOSAT report states, “According to satellite imagery analysis, UNOSAT identified 36,591 destroyed structures.” Additionally, the agency found “16,513 severely damaged structures, 47,368 moderately damaged structures, and 36,825 possibly damaged structures, for a total of 137,297 structures.”
These damaged structures account for approximately 55% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip, equivalent to around 135,142 damaged housing units.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
45% are the tunnels..
The United Nations said:
If I would have been Prime Minister of Israel, 100%
of structures in Gaza would be completely destroyed.
And what percent of the Ukraine infrastructure has been destroyed or is that a non-issue because it’s not Israel!
That’s it? After all these months? Take the gloves off and level the place. Easier to locate tunnels. Any Arab who would like to come back after the war can pledge to be a good human being (no more cheering for death, etc), sign up for good paying construction jobs, and live a good life.
The author assumption that Israel gains with destroying the Gaza buildings is wrong many people there suffered tremendously from starvation and not having family and fear that can kill from getting injured and handicap and to think that with depriving then more they will be happy with any money they can get is wrong probably they won’t take anything from America or Israel but only places like the Qatar and Saudi Arabia that will not allow Israel to destroy the gelt that they put into the place and it will not cause the situation to get any better all this is because they did not ask the rabbanim advice only politics
Yes! These are the UN numbers. Same accuracy as HAMAS numbers.