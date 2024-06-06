Senior Gedolei Yisrael to Address Klal Yisrael at Historic “Kabbolas Shabbos” Gathering at The Prudential Center This Sunday

If you want to engage in hatzalas nefashos, saving lives, not just the lives of others but your own spiritual life, you should be at the Prudential Arena this Sunday, 3 Sivan/June 9, for Dirshu’s Kinnus Olam HaTorah. It is there that Klal Yisrael will collectively be mekabel Shabbos by undertaking to start learning hilchos Shabbos in Dirshu’s daily Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program.

The greatest zechus that a person can have to bring with him to the upcoming Yom Tov of Kabbolas HaTorah when we are all seeking ways to strengthen our bond with Torah and with Hashem, is Kabbolas Shabbos!

The spectacular Kinnus Olam HaTorah promises to be a maamad, a tremendous maamad of chizuk, kabbolas ol malchus shomayim and kabbolas ol haTorah. Leading Gedolei Yisrael from both Eretz Yisrael and America will address the event live and via video, giving over the daas Torah and guidance as to how we should conduct ourselves during these difficult times. They will tell us what the call of the hour is, and what every Yid can do to invoke rachamei shomayim.

The Kabbolas Shabbos maamad of chizuk at the Prudential Center will feature a combination of live and video addresses exclusively for the maamad featuring luminaries such as the venerated Roshei Yeshiva of the Slabodka Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita.

The participants will be able to daven together with the gaon, tzaddik and mekubal, HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita and will be there in the room with him as he inspires us to new heights in advance of Kabbolas HaTorah. We will be able to prepare for Shavuos with a powerful, practical message and guidance from HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Lakewood Mesivta and Telshe, who will stand at the podium and convey the “Call of the Hour” to Klal Yisrael.

Most important, however, is the ultimate objective of this historic gathering. To follow and heed the call of the Gedolei Yisrael who represent the entire spectrum of Torah Jewry to encourage and ensure that every observant Jew, whether he is a ben yeshiva or kollel yungerman, a businessman or professional, should undertake to learn hilchos Shabbos. What better opportunity than right now, Erev Shavuos when the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program begins Chelek Gimmel of Mishnah Berurah with the start of hilchos Shabbos while simultaneously, Dirshu’s popular, new Amud HaYomi program is in the middle of Masechta Shabbos?!

In advance of the previous machzor of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha when the program began learning hilchos Shabbos, the venerated Rosh Yeshiva of Ponovezh, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l, was asked to give over a message. He said, “It is well known that from a lack of knowledge of hilchos Shabbos, a person can transgress Torah mandated prohibitions. It is so important to learn Mishnah Berurah daily! Learning Mishnah Berurah daily is mamesh hatzolas nefashos!”

Klal Yisrael so desperately needs shemira today and the key to that shemira is Shabbos! It is in our hands! That is what the Gedolei Yisrael, Rav Dov Landau and Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein, taught us. That is what the Vizhnitzer Rebbe and Rav Reuven Elbaz taught us. Now, all we have to do is be mekabel Shabbos!

Let us all come together at the Prudential Center this Sunday night, just two days before Shavuos and let us, k’ish echad b’lev echad, be mekabel Shabbos!