WATCH: Trump Warns of Political Retribution: Democrats May Face Prosecution

Former President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats may face prosecution in the future, following his own conviction in the New York criminal hush money trial. Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for November, floated the idea that his prosecution could set a precedent for political opponents to be targeted.

“Does that mean the next president does it to them? That’s really the question,” Trump said. “And wouldn’t it be really bad like, as an example, Hillary with the hammering of her cellphones and all of the things she did, but wouldn’t it be terrible to throw the president’s wife and the former secretary of state — you think of it, the former secretary of state, but the president, the president’s wife, into jail?”

Trump continued, “Wouldn’t that be a terrible thing? But they want to do it. So, you know, it’s like it’s, it’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to. And it’s very possible that it’s gonna have to happen to them.”

Trump’s comments come after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts last week, related to falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme during the 2016 campaign. He has said he plans to appeal the decision and has claimed that his legal problems have been orchestrated by President Biden and his administration, despite no evidence to support this claim.

Attorney General Merrick Garland called Trump’s rhetoric “dangerous” in remarks on Tuesday, warning against using the justice system for political revenge. Trump, however, has continued to suggest that he could use the justice system to target his political opponents if he is re-elected, including President Biden and his family.

“If elected, I would appoint a real special ‘prosecutor’ to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!” Trump has said.

Despite this, he has tried to downplay the idea that he’s out for revenge, saying in recent months that “success” would be his ultimate retribution.

