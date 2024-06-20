MAILBAG: Free Assistance Available for Holocaust-Era Life Insurance Policy Claims

I want to bring to your attention a valuable resource for those who believe their relatives held life insurance policies in Europe before the Holocaust. The New York State Department of Finance – Holocaust Claims Processing Office (HCPO) is offering free assistance to help individuals claim unpaid policies, even if the original policy documents are no longer available.

My own family’s experience is a testament to the importance of this service. My grandmother often spoke about her father’s life insurance policy with Generali, a prominent insurance company in Eastern Europe during that time. Twenty years ago, I attempted to file a claim with Generali, the Insurance Commission for Holocaust Era Claims (ICHEC), and the NYS DoF-HCPO, but all three organizations rejected my claim due to lack of policy documentation.

Recently, I read an inspiring article in Ami Magazine about the NYS DoF-HCPO’s dedication to helping a Jewish family recover a life insurance policy from their grandfather. This motivated me to try again, and this time, we were successful. We discovered that my grandfather’s policy was worth $1000, which has a current value of $25,000. Although not the millions I had hoped for, it was still a significant amount. More importantly, it was a touching moment for my mother and uncle to receive a payout from their grandfather, who perished in Treblinka.

If you have a similar story or believe your relative may have had a life insurance policy in Europe before the Holocaust, I encourage you to reach out to the NYS DoF-HCPO for assistance. Their contact information is below:

Inna Kushnirsky

(800) 695-3318

[email protected]

Thank You,

A Reader