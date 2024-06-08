Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hagaon Harav Avrohom Yitzchok Shuchatovitz Shlit”a to Deliver Full-Time Shiurim To Bochurim in Eretz Yisroel


Hagaon Harav Avrohom Yitzchok Shuchatovitz Shlit”a from the world-famous Kollel Shishi in Yerushalayim will be delivering full-time Shiurim throughout the week.

Over the past few years  Rav Shachatovitz Shlit”a, who is known for his fascinating Iyun shiurim has attracted hundreds of bochurim from the leading Yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel to his Kollel Shishi. He will now be giving Shiur full time to bochurim coming to learn in Eretz Yisroel. The Shiurim will take place in Yeshivas Noam Hatorah Yerushalayim.




