RAZOR-THIN: National Poll Shows Trump Maintains Edge Over Biden Despite Conviction

A new CBS News/YouGov poll finds that former President Donald Trump holds a one-point lead over President Joe Biden nationally, with 49% of likely voters supporting Trump compared to 48% for Biden.
The poll also indicates that Trump supporters are more enthusiastic, with 78% having “very strong” support for the former president, compared to 69% of Biden backers. Additionally, 54% of Biden supporters say their vote would be in opposition to Trump, while 52% of Trump backers say they would vote for him because they “like” him.
The poll’s findings are consistent with other national polls, such as Emerson College and Morning Consult, which also show Trump holding a slim lead over Biden.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
Many Happy Returns of the day to our beloved soon to be 47th President of the United States of America:- President Donald Trump שליט”א, on this your 78th birthday, and you so deserve your favorite birthday present, to move back to the Oval office
HOW CAN people support Biden ? its just mind blowing, what has biden done for you that u still support him ?
It’s mind-boggling that in a country of over 300 million people we can only get to choose between these two choices. Nobody want to enter the field because the media is so disgracefully ruthless in their wlquest for negative reporting. The trumpet has so disqualified reasonable people because of their nose, small hands etc.
Why don’t we tell him that we deserve a candidate that is straight and not busy with his past criminality? Why can’t we tell a candidate that his better years are behind him and we need better? We’re left with one rotten choice and one even worse.