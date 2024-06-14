RAZOR-THIN: National Poll Shows Trump Maintains Edge Over Biden Despite Conviction

A new CBS News/YouGov poll finds that former President Donald Trump holds a one-point lead over President Joe Biden nationally, with 49% of likely voters supporting Trump compared to 48% for Biden.

The poll also indicates that Trump supporters are more enthusiastic, with 78% having “very strong” support for the former president, compared to 69% of Biden backers. Additionally, 54% of Biden supporters say their vote would be in opposition to Trump, while 52% of Trump backers say they would vote for him because they “like” him.

The poll’s findings are consistent with other national polls, such as Emerson College and Morning Consult, which also show Trump holding a slim lead over Biden.

