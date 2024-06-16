MAILBAG: Recognize The Heroes That Don’t Wear Caps

Tonight, after many weeks of preparation and anticipation, thousands of our beautiful kollel yungerleit will gather as one. It is perhaps one of the most momentous events of the year as everyone stands together to applaud this very special group. Although I won’t be able to attend for personal reasons, I stand proud that we have this very special group amongst us all.

At the same time, I’d like to ask you all a few questions. I’m asking with the utmost respect and I’m not coming from a place of envy, bitterness or any negative energy.

Being a business owner for many years, I’ve come across the most angelic of heros I’ve ever met. Heros in the form of competitors, fellow vendors and many more.

I’ve seen firsthand the absolute beauty of them practicing and living the Torah.

Of them breaking the very laws of human nature and holding onto emunah in the most purest of forms.

I as well as others had to worry about filling payroll despite rough times over the years. When the world, the media and every business analyst all scream that the economy is on a suicidal downward spiral, we’ve had to grab onto the lifeline of emunah. Merely reading the words of the Chovas Halvavos won’t do it, we need to live it and believe it in our very core.

When a direct competitor whom you’ve helped build up, undercuts your bid, knowing very well what he’s doing, the self work we need to do is so real. We’re not just learning “shnayim ochzin b’tallis”, we’re living it.

The stories I’ve witnessed first hand send chills up my spine.

In another realm, the relatives standing at the bedside of their dying loved ones, holding onto to Hashem is true heroism. When the doctors all mention their statistics; a week, a month at most, while the mothers stand there steadfast in their emunah, is that not the definition of an angel?

And what about the many suffering from mental health and addiction. They are fighting the biggest and most silent battles out here. They unfortunately are fighting alone, without any fanfare or crowd cheering them on, yet they fight and fight and continue to fight.

Some can’t go to shul, some can’t keep all the mitzvos, some can’t see any light or future. They soak their pillows at night, they cry on the way to and from work, they sit alone wondering and searching for a reason to continue. But they somehow all manage to gather the strength to go out and conquer some of the most difficult battles.

Are they not true heroes?

And what about the ones who’ve been abused and traumatized, the ones with the hoodies and piercings. The ones we tend to look away from. The ones we look down at. Having been involved in this field a bit, I see the absolute beauty in their souls. They have every reason to throw everything away but their souls are too bright with a hidden fire that doesn’t allow them to leave the fold. And so they do yiddeshkeit in their way, they serve Hashem in their way but every action, every tefilah has so much meaning and is so real and true to them.

The beautiful emails I’ve received of young teenagers crying and begging me to help them keep shabbos, makes me cry reading them. Those emails make me wonder, if perhaps they are more connected than me and so many of us. Who else amongst us cries and begs to keep shabbos, despite being traumatized by it all?

Are these not true heros.

Again, I have the absolute and utmost respect towards the many thousands of yungerleit learning all day every day. I believe that they are a very big part of why the world still exists. I’m proud to be part of a nation in which they exist.

I’m simply asking of you to see the “other side”.

To see the many other heros that are living Torah despite everything logical going against them.

To see the ones who cry out and want to keep everything despite being so tormented and traumatized by it all.

To see the business owners and vendors who live emunah on a daily basis.

To see and realize that we have true gedolim hiding behind a hammer, at an office desk, in a hospital room, or crying themselves to sleep while begging Hashem to not let them leave yiddeshkeit.

To see that not all heros wear caps or hats.

Anonymous

