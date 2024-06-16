Hamas Threatens U.S. Military With Casualties Or Taken Hostage [SEE THE VIDEO]

In a June 9, 2024 interview on Al-Manar TV (Hezbollah-Lebanon), Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan discussed the American presence in the Gaza Strip, and issued a bold threat to the United States. He stated that America is cooperating with Israel in Gaza. Hamdan further mentioned that any force present in the Gaza Strip would be treated the same as the Israeli army. He emphasized that it is natural for such a force (the United States Military) to face casualties and have their soldiers taken hostage.

Osama Hamdan: “Early on, we said that the U.S. participated [in the Israeli hostage rescue operation]. We also said that any force on the ground in Gaza that supports the occupation forces would be treated as occupation forces. It will be treated the same as the occupation army.

“If the [U.S.] forces participate in any confrontation, it is only natural that some of them will be killed or taken captive. We will not distinguish between the occupation army, or any other force that is engaged in combat.

“Regarding the floating pier that was installed – it is only natural that all forces of the resistance are calling for a reevaluation of its role and its management, since it was announced that it had been used in the Nuseirat massacre.”

