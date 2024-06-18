IS BIDEN TOAST? Trump Gains Historic Ground with Black Voters, Polling Shows

In a surprising shift, former President Donald Trump has made significant gains with black voters. On “News Central” Monday, CNN commentator Harry Enten noted that Trump’s support among African-American voters has risen to 21%, up from just 7% in 2020.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s support among black voters has dropped 16 points, from 86% in 2020 to 70% currently.

Enten noted that this trend is unprecedented, saying, “I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal. And I don’t see it yet in the polling of anything. Right now, we’re careening towards a historic performance for a Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.”

Enten highlighted a significant age divide among black voters, with those under 50 showing a dramatic shift away from Biden. In 2020, Biden led among this group by 80 points; now, his lead has shrunk to just 37 points, a drop of more than half.

Enten exclaimed, “Holy cow, folks! I’ve never seen anything like this. If this polling is anywhere near correct, we are looking at a historic moment right now where black voters under the age of 50, which have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving in droves.”

