YWN EXCLUSIVE: See Adirei Hatorah 2024 Event In “Virtual Reality” Video


As the oilam hatorah continues to bask in the light of Sunday’s magnificent Adirei Hatorah event, we are all eager to retain the inspiration and simchas hatorah so acutely felt in those lofty moments.

With that in mind, Yeshiva World News is proud to present a one-of-its-kind 3D virtual reality presentation with spatial audio, allowing one to experience the event from a vantage point up front by the dais.

Special thank you to all large team of YWN photographers, videographers, and technical staff who covered this event.

Sit back and enjoy the ruach of the event as YWN partners with a leading provider of virtual reality content to share these fascinating videos.

Video:

VR:

[For an optimal viewing experience, please set the video quality to the highest your device can handle and go full screen before playing.] 

Go ahead and grab your VR goggles (optimized for the Quest) or 3D glasses to watch on a computer (drag mouse or use arrow keys/pointers to shift the view) or mobile device (either swipe or just move the phone around in most later models.) Remember if watching in 3D to switch to Anaglyph mode. For an optimal viewing experience, please set the video quality to the highest your device can handle and go full screen before playing the following videos:

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



