Agudah’s Florida Office Leads Delegation To Washington To Address Rising Antisemitism And Security Needs

Days after the Memorial Day recess, Agudath Israel of America’s Florida Office led a delegation to Washington D.C as part of a series of state missions following Agudah’s National Leadership Mission in April. The Florida group, representing many areas from across the state—including Surfside, Miami, Hollywood, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm, Orlando, and Jacksonville—gathered in Washington for a highly productive one-day mission.

Some meetings were held directly with the members, while others involved their staff, yet all were equally effective.

The delegates met with Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL-23), Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL-21), Congressman Byron Donalds, (R-FL-19), Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL-10), Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL-5), as well as senior staffers from the offices of Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL-3), Congresswoman Laurel Lee (R-FL-15), Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25), and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL-25). The group also met with New York Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY-17), and thanked him for his sponsorship of the Antisemitism Awareness Act.

The focus of the meetings were support for Israel in its war against Hamas, the return of the hostages, the alarming rise of antisemitism, and the need for increasing the federal nonprofit security grant program to at least $400 million. The discussions covered what Congress can do to address these issues as well as what constituents can do at home in their districts. Just as importantly, the group expressed their appreciation to officials who have been supportive of the issues and have consistently stood with Israel and the Jewish community.

Rabbi Avrohom Luban, associate director of Agudath Israel’s Florida office summed up the feelings of gratitude in his remarks to Senator Scott: “If we came all the way here, said thank you, and traveled back home, it would be worthwhile just to share those two words with you.”

Yehuda Ginsberg of North Miami Beach explained what he gained from the experience: “We are living through tumultuous times, and each of us has a responsibility to our community. Joining this trip with Agudah was a real opportunity to make a positive impact on policies that truly make a difference.”

Rabbi Yossie Charner, Agudath Israel’s Director of Congressional Affairs who coordinated the mission added, “While our DC office is active on the Hill throughout the year, these state missions show members of Congress that we have an entire community of constituents behind us which makes a real difference in our advocacy.”