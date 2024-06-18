Machine Bein Hazmanim – The most awesome camp experience for English speaking boys from the greater Yerushalayim area.





Get Ready, Camp is coming . . . enjoy every moment!

Winter is long forgotten and summer vacation is almost here. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, and you have your summer camp shopping list; suntan lotion, sun hat, backpack, camelbak, hiking shoes and an overdose of energy. Welcome back to Machane Bein Hazmanim, the day camp for English speaking bochurim aged 12 – 17, where they will be having a summer like no other. Campers come from all the neighborhoods in Yerushalayim, RBS, Givat Zev, Beitar, Telzstone, Modiin Illit and beyond.

The Learning Program

Machane Bein Hazmanim starts their day with Schachris, breakfast and an amazing exciting interactive learning program. First there is a seder learning in small groups with the geshmake counselors. This is followed by a stimulating inspiring interactive shiur. Each day a different Maggid Shiur visits camp speaking on a wide variety of interesting topics such as Tefilla and Halacha. In previous years campers have heard from Rabbi Shmuel Baron, Rabbi Nissan Kaplan, Rabbi Yisroel Brog, Rabbi Zev Leff, Dayan Yonason Hool, Rabbi Shmuel Bloom, Rabbi Nachman Seltzer, Rav Gav, Rabbi Avi Elbaz, Rabbi Akiva Fox and many others.

The Trip Program

Approaching our 21st summer one only has to look back at previous summers to see why Machane Bein Hazmanim has a 101% approval rating from our happy and satisfied parent’s and camper’s. Machane Bein Hazmanim is the ONLY camp to go on daily trips all over Eretz Yisroel. In previous years we have been: water hiking, water skiing, swimming, rappelling, zip lining, kayaking, banana boating, bungee jumping, caving, overnight camping and much more than that. This year’s camp schedule is classified information; however, our campers are guaranteed a summer experience to remember and treasure.

The Staff

Machane Bein Hazmanim probably has the most geshmake and amazing staff of any camp worldwide. Our Director Rabbi Moshe Herskowitz has been directing the camp the past ten plus years giving the camp a unique and exciting combination of Davening, learning, unparalleled fun, and never ending action. The Head Counselor Rabbi Yisroel Roberg gives the camp the ruach, the inspiration and makes sure that every single camper is taken care of all the time. The counselors who come mainly together from two of Yerushalayim’s finest Yeshiva as a “Chevra” are not just geshmak and fun but are also outstanding role models for our campers, helping inspire them for the upcoming year.

Applications & Information

For more information and camp applications please call the Camp Director Rabbi Moshe Herskowitz at 052-712 3847 or email [email protected]. You can also find all of this years camp information plus pictures from previous years trips and activities on our website www.campmbh.com . For those who do not have access to YouTube you can see the camp video with this Google Drive link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1he4RTd-cwhx7XvVGm4eMxcOqdySulLrX/view?usp=sharing