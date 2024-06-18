Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

64 People Missing And Many Rescued From 2 Shipwrecks Off Italy


Sixty-four people were missing in the Mediterranean Sea and several were rescued after their ship wrecked off Italy’s southern coast Monday, United Nations’ agencies said in a statement.

In a separate shipwreck, rescue workers evacuated dozens of suspected migrants but found 10 bodies trapped below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island, the German aid group Resqship wrote on Monday on the X social media platform.

The boat that wrecked about 200 kilometers (125 miles) off Calabria had set off from Turkey eight days earlier, but caught fire and overturned, the U.N. agencies said, citing survivors.

The search-and-rescue operation started following a mayday call by a French boat, the Italian coast guard said in a statement. The boat was sailing in a border area where Greece and Italy carry out search-and-rescue operations. The survivors and people still missing at sea came from Iran, Syria and Iraq, the U.N. agencies said.

The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center immediately diverted two merchant vessels sailing nearby to the scene of the rescue. Assets from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex also helped.

The survivors were brought to the Calabrian port of Roccella Jonica, where they were disembarked and entrusted to the care of medical personnel. One of the 11 rescued migrants died soon after, the coast guard said.

In the second shipwreck, the crew aboard Resqship’s boat, the Nadir, found 61 people on the wooden boat, which was full of water.

“Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious,” it added. “The 10 dead were in the flooded lower deck of the boat.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network