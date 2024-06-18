TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

A 67-year-old Jewish man is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Boro Park on Monday evening. The incident occurred at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 54th Street, where eyewitnesses told the Boro Park Scoop that the driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be intoxicated, veered into the oncoming lane and struck the victim at a high rate of speed.

Hatzolah rushed to the scene and provided emergency medical care to the victim before rushing him to a local hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, Boro Park Shomrim quickly launched an investigation and search for the driver, who was located on 44th Street attempting to flee the scene. Shomrim members apprehended the driver, who made efforts to escape, but was subsequently taken into custody by the NYPD.

Please daven for Mordche Shlome Ben Risa

