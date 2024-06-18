After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

Two key Democrats agreed to support a major arms sale to Israel, including 50 F-15 fighter jets, The Washington Post reported on Monday

Rep. Gregory Meeks and Senator Ben Cardin signed the over $18 billion deal after facing intense pressure from the Biden administration after holding up the sale for months.

The fighter jets won’t arrive in Israel for years.

Prime Minister Binyanim Netanyahu recently warned U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the reduction in US military aid is encouraging Israel’s enemies — Iranian proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas — to continue their attacks and prolong the war, Germany’s BILD reported.

According to the report, Blinken promised Netanyahu that the administration would lift the restrictions on arms transfers to Israel in the coming days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)