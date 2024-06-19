DO THIS EVERYWHERE: Bobov Kehilla Unveils Revolutionary Weddings Plan To Reduce Crushing Expenses

Leaders of the Bobov community have introduced a revolutionary new wedding plan aimed at helping families marry off their children without accumulating crushing debt. The initiative, established at the request of the Rebbe, was announced Monday night and is set to drastically reduce wedding expenses.

The new plan, developed by a committee led by Harav Chaim Shulem, the Rebbe’s oldest son, eliminates various expenses such as the tenoyim and Shabbos aufruf seuda. Additionally, the community’s new wedding hall, Oholei Frieda, will be available to participating families for a significantly reduced price of $16,000, covering all expenses including music, food, photography, and more.

Furthermore, families who adhere to the new plan will be eligible for a $40,000 interest-free loan, repayable in manageable monthly installments of $300. This loan, provided by the community’s gemach fund, will help make wedding expenses more feasible to pay back over time.

Additionally, the kehilla has also established a fund to provide mechutanim in need with a donation of $10-15,000 towards wedding expenses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)