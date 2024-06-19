Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DO THIS EVERYWHERE: Bobov Kehilla Unveils Revolutionary Weddings Plan To Reduce Crushing Expenses


Leaders of the Bobov community have introduced a revolutionary new wedding plan aimed at helping families marry off their children without accumulating crushing debt. The initiative, established at the request of the Rebbe, was announced Monday night and is set to drastically reduce wedding expenses.

The new plan, developed by a committee led by Harav Chaim Shulem, the Rebbe’s oldest son, eliminates various expenses such as the tenoyim and Shabbos aufruf seuda. Additionally, the community’s new wedding hall, Oholei Frieda, will be available to participating families for a significantly reduced price of $16,000, covering all expenses including music, food, photography, and more.

Furthermore, families who adhere to the new plan will be eligible for a $40,000 interest-free loan, repayable in manageable monthly installments of $300. This loan, provided by the community’s gemach fund, will help make wedding expenses more feasible to pay back over time.

Additionally, the kehilla has also established a fund to provide mechutanim in need with a donation of $10-15,000 towards wedding expenses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HISTORIC: 5 Leading Gedolim From Eretz Yisroel To Visit America In Effort To Raise $100 Million For Yeshivos

NYPD Hunting For Miscreant Who Targeted “Zionists” On NYC Subway

Catskills Hatzalah Adds Two New Ambulances As Summer Season Kicks Off

Wall Street Journal: Biden Admin Delaying Sale Of F-15s To Israel

MI KIAMCHA YISROEL: Yeshivas Kaminetz Saves The Day When Bnos Leah PPY’s Air Conditioning Breaks Down – On Graduation Day!

$320 Million US-Built Pier Off Gaza “Largely Failed In Its Mission”

El Al Reinstates Discounted Shipping for Donations to Israeli War Effort After Public Outcry

White House Axes Strategic Meeting After Bibi Complains About Arms Restrictions

Yair Lapid: Pass Charedi Draft Bill Quickly, “People Will Die” If We Don’t

Israeli Police Nearly Cause Doctor To Go Blind With Water Cannon Blast

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network