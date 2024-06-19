NYPD Hunting For Miscreant Who Targeted “Zionists” On NYC Subway

The New York City Police Department has released a photo of a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a hate incident that occurred on a NYC subway last week as was reported by YWN. The individual, whose identity is currently unknown, ordered “Zionists” to raise their hands and said “this is your chance to get out” while on a subway car.

The incident took place on the same day as a protest outside a memorial for the victims of the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival in southern Israel. The protest was organized by Pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward.

Following the incident, NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is considering reinstating a partial mask ban in New York City’s subways, specifically targeting protesters who wear masks to conceal their identities. This move comes in response to recent antisemitic incidents, including the above severely disturbing episode where masked protesters harassed Jewish riders on a crowded train.

Mayor Eric Adams has expressed support for reviving the masked protest ban, stating that “cowards hide their faces” and that protesters should not be allowed to wear masks while engaging in vile language and criminal behavior.

