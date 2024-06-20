Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander, Hezbollah Retaliates With 25 Missiles

The IDF carried out a targeted elimination of a senior Hezbollah terrorist on Thursday.

Abbas Ibrahim Hamza Hamada, who served as the Hezbollah operations officer of the Jouaiyaa area, was killed in a drone strike in Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, he planned and led attacks against Israel from southern Lebanon and advanced the group’s combat ground abilities.

Following the elimination, Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles at an IDF base in Zar’it in northern Israel.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was in retaliation for Hamada’s elimination.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)