Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel Kills Hezbollah Commander, Hezbollah Retaliates With 25 Missiles


The IDF carried out a targeted elimination of a senior Hezbollah terrorist on Thursday.

Abbas Ibrahim Hamza Hamada, who served as the Hezbollah operations officer of the Jouaiyaa area, was killed in a drone strike in Deir Kifa in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, he planned and led attacks against Israel from southern Lebanon and advanced the group’s combat ground abilities.

Following the elimination, Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles at an IDF base in Zar’it in northern Israel.

Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it was in retaliation for Hamada’s elimination.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WSJ: US Intel Estimates As Few As 50 Hostages Still Alive

IDENTIFIED: NY Subway Perp Who Ordered “Zionists” To Raise Their Hands

MANHATTAN: Bigot Spits on Elderly Jewish Man, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ [SEE VIDEO]

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau: “עומדים עלינו לכלותינו”

Released Hostage Tells BBC: “I Don’t Believe In Peace Now, The World Hates Jews”

DO THIS EVERYWHERE: Bobov Kehilla Unveils Revolutionary Weddings Plan To Reduce Crushing Expenses

50+ Florida Shuls Targeted With Bomb Threats; FBI Investigating

TEHILLIM: Condition Of Kossover Rebbe Turns Critical

HISTORIC: 5 Leading Gedolim From Eretz Yisroel To Visit America In Effort To Raise $100 Million For Yeshivos

NYPD Hunting For Miscreant Who Targeted “Zionists” On NYC Subway

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network