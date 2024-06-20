Levaya of R’ Yaakov Yisroel Goldfeder Z”L, One Of The Founding Members of Far Rockaway Hatzalah

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Yaakov Yisroel HaKohen Goldfeder z”l. He was 76.

The Niftar was one of the original founding members of Rockaway Lawrence Hatzalah, known by his unit number “RL-15”.

He was very close to HaRav Shlomo Freifeld Zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Shor Yoshuv, where the Niftar Davened and learned his entire life.

He leaves behind a Mishpacha of Bnei Torah and Baalei Chesed. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Susie, sons HaRav Yehuda (a Rov in Florida), Reb Yosef (Flatbush), daughter Chaya Gibber (Far Rockaway), a brother Avi (Chicago) and sister Sara Brazil (Oceanside, NY).

The Levaya will take place tomorrow, Friday morning, at 10:30AM, in Yeshiva Shor Yoshuv. The Kevura will be in Eretz Yisroel.

The Levaya can be watched live on Zoom:

