It was a regular day for a few dozen protestors of the Peleg Yerushalmi, who took to Highway 4 near Bnei Brak. The highway was brough to a halt in both directions, as the crowd protested the recent news about the IDF drafting Chareidim.

Police say they made four arrests.

One protestor held a sign which read “Israel is an Antisemitic country”.

An Associated Press photographer snapped a photo of the sign, and it has gone around the globe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)