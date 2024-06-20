HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday morning the names of two IDF reserve soldiers who were killed in battle in the central Gaza Strip: Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Smadga HY’D, 25, from Ganot Hadar, and Sergeant First Class (Res.) Saadia Yaakov Dery HY’D, 27, from Tel Aviv.

Both soldiers were part of the 9203rd Battalion, 3rd “Alexandroni” Brigade.

In the same incident that claimed the lives of Smadga and Dery, three other reserve soldiers from the 3rd “Alexandroni” Brigade were severely wounded. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

These deaths bring the total number of troops killed in the ground offensive against Hamas and operations on the Gaza border to 313.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)