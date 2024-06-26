Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hatzalah Members Give Kavod Achron To R’ Yonason Gruenzweig Z”L, One Of The Founding Members [PHOTOS]


Hatzalah members and vehicle from many neighborhoods in NYC turned out to give Kavod Achron to R’ Yonason Gruenzweig Z”L, one of the founding members of Chevra Hatzalah. R’ Yonason was a visionary who, through sheer will and unimaginable efforts, assisted in establishing Chevra Hatzalah as the force of good it has become today, and which has benefitted countless people over the years.

The Niftar was known many years ago as “W-5”, which refers to “Williamsburg 5”, which is the neighborhood that the concept of Hatzolah as we know it today, was founded in by Reb Herschel Weber.

R’ Yonason is survived by dorei doros of askanim and bnei torah, who follow in his footsteps of dedications and devotion to others.



