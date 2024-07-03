MASSIVE FAILURE: IDF Probe Finds Warning Signs of Hamas Attack Were Ignored, Catastrophe Could Have Been Prevented

A preliminary investigation by the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate into the October 7 Hamas invasion and slaughter in southern Israel has found that there were sufficient indications of the imminent attack to have prevented the catastrophe. The findings, presented to Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, suggest that warning signs were ignored, and that the tragedy could have been averted.

Sources familiar with the probe told Channel 12 that there were signs ahead of the attack that should have “lit up all the red lights” and that “we’ve mobilized various fronts in the past on less than this.”

The investigation found that the IDF Gaza Division had assessments from 2018 until October 7 that could have been used to prevent the attack. The presentation covered what each of the IDF elements knew, what information they shared with each other, and what steps were taken in light of what they understood.

The investigation’s findings have sparked deep frustration among those who have seen the material, as it should have been “possible to connect all the dots and prevent this.” While there were no arguments over the facts, there were some disagreements over interpretations.

The investigation’s outcome may lead to a fuller investigation by incoming IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, due to tensions between Halevi and outgoing intel chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, who announced his resignation in April. However, other sources have described the probe as “very thorough” and not needing additional digging.

