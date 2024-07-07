LEGENDARY: Trump Trolls Biden with Sarcastic Call To Continue “Powerful And Far Reaching Campaign”

Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Saturday to taunt President Joe Biden, encouraging him to “ignore his many critics” and continue his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s post on Truth Social came after Biden’s disastrous debate performance and a sit-down interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, which failed to quell doubts among Democrats about Biden’s ability to win and serve.

“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign,” Trump wrote, his tone dripping with sarcasm. “He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate.”

Trump’s post went on to list a series of policies he attributed to Biden, including “Open Borders,” “Ending Social Security,” and “Encouraging a Woke Military.” He also accused Biden of promoting “Uncontrollable Inflation,” “Record Setting Crime,” and “Subservience to China and other Countries.”

“Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)