WORRIES GROW: Dem Senator: Biden Could Drag Us All Down, Causing Republican Election Sweep


Democratic Senator Michael Bennet says he’s worried President Joe Biden’s struggling campaign could not only cost Democrats the White House but also lead to a Republican sweep of Congress. While stopping short of calling for Biden to step aside, Bennet’s comments add to growing alarm among Democratic lawmakers over the president’s poor debate performance and recent interviews.

According to CNN’s Dana Bash, Bennet, along with Senators Sherrod Brown and Jon Tester, doubt Biden’s ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in November. Brown and Tester face tough reelection battles this year.

“This race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome if you care about the future of this country,” Bennet said. “Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House.”

Bennet emphasized that his concerns go beyond politics, posing a moral question about the country’s future. “I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together, we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again.”

Democrats currently control the Senate by a slim two-seat majority and hold just six fewer seats than Republicans in the House, making the stakes high for the upcoming election.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



