Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Double-Decker Bus Collides With A Milk Truck In Northern India, Killing At Least 18 People


A double-decker passenger bus collided with a milk truck in northern India on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people and injuring many others, officials said.

The collision occurred on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh state, and 19 injured people were rushed to the hospital by villagers in the area, said police officer Arvind Kumar, adding that their condition was reported to be stable. The bus was traveling from the northern state of Bihar to the capital New Delhi.

“Authorities are in the process of identifying the victims, and a probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident,” Kumar added.

Gaurang Rathi, a government official, said that according to a preliminary investigation the bus may have been speeding when it struck the milk truck from behind, which led both vehicles to overturn. The collision was severe enough that one side of the bus was torn off, causing passengers to be ejected from the vehicle. Images on television showed bodies scattered across the road.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

In May, a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skidded and rolled into a deep gorge on a mountainous highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 21 people.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Commando, Killed By Sniper In Gaza City

WATCH: Chareidim In The IDF? Veteran Israeli Reporter Yanky Farber Explains

Rabbanut To Attorney-General: “We Will Not Appoint Women As Rabbaniot”

MAILBAG: The Frum World’s Discomfort Has Made My Story And Anguish A Taboo Subject

Jewish Family Sues NYC For $100 Million Over Alleged Antisemitic Attack At Graduation

NYU Settles Lawsuit From Jewish Students Over Sickening Antisemitism Allowed On Campus

IDF To Begin Sending Draft Orders To Chareidim Next Month

HILLARY TO THE RESCUE? Poll Shows Clinton Has Best Chance To Beat Donald Trump In Presidential Election

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Releases Kol Korei

WATCH: Hezbollah Releases Propaganda Video Showing Drone Footage of Israeli Military Bases

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network