ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER BLUNDER: Biden Refers To Ukraine’s Zelensky As “President Putin” [VIDEO]

President Biden sparked gasps and concern on Thursday evening when he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin”. The slip-up came during a public address, where Biden seemingly confused Zelensky with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have been invading Ukraine for over two years.

Biden quickly apologized for the error, attributing it to his intense focus on countering the Russian leader. “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” he stated. However, the mistake has raised eyebrows and fueled concerns about Biden’s fitness for office, particularly among congressional Democrats.

The gaffe is likely to intensify calls for the 81-year-old President to reconsider his bid for a second term. Critics argue that the mistake is a symptom of a larger issue, highlighting Biden’s age and potential cognitive decline. Others have expressed worry about the implications of such a mistake on the global stage, particularly in relation to sensitive geopolitical matters like the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

One thing, however, is clear: this gaffe will add fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding Biden’s political future.

