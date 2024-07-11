ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER BLUNDER: Biden Refers To Ukraine’s Zelensky As “President Putin” [VIDEO]

President Biden sparked gasps and concern on Thursday evening when he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin”. The slip-up came during a public address, where Biden seemingly confused Zelensky with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have been invading Ukraine for over two years.
Biden quickly apologized for the error, attributing it to his intense focus on countering the Russian leader. “I’m so focused on beating Putin,” he stated. However, the mistake has raised eyebrows and fueled concerns about Biden’s fitness for office, particularly among congressional Democrats.
The gaffe is likely to intensify calls for the 81-year-old President to reconsider his bid for a second term. Critics argue that the mistake is a symptom of a larger issue, highlighting Biden’s age and potential cognitive decline. Others have expressed worry about the implications of such a mistake on the global stage, particularly in relation to sensitive geopolitical matters like the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
One thing, however, is clear: this gaffe will add fuel to the fire of speculation surrounding Biden’s political future.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Joe, forget about all the unimportant stuff. Forget the safety and freedom of U.S. citizens and of the Western world. Think of yourself. For the sake of your own self respect and your dignity, say goodbye. It’s time.
Hopefully the GOP does not pursue the 25th ammendment statute and let the voters decide his future. We can endure another 4 months of this. If G-d forbid he is removed from office, Harris becomes president. She will have a much greater chance at winning on November 5th. The Donald would lose his gains because he cannot control his mouth and like he did in 2020, he will lose in the home stretch. A Harris presidency would be awful for Israel and for America – the normal America, that is.
If I might, there is a certain aspect here that many people might not realise.
A very sad but relatively unknown fact about people suffering from Dementia/Alzheimer’s etc, is that they display immense stubbornness and are huge akshanim (no i do not have mercy on this particular rat), and that is why (possibly) at least, he will not even think about himself and his own respect.
I know an elderly jew in my area, who was extremely successful in life, has seen and iy”h will continue so – to see nachat from the next generations etc, has basically everything one can ask for.
However, when he even mildly suspects that someone near him is questioning his mental acuity, he goes wild, and does things he would never have done 10 years ago.
These people are in a very nebach and sad state, where they are beginning themselves to recognise that they do not remeber so well, and worse of they realise that others are starting to catch on, and they think that this bashes the respect they hold in others eyes, after what they have accomplished in their life, not realising that it is totally the opposite.
If I may say one more thing, however hard and hurtful it may be to some – please forgive me, is that if you want to explain this in one sentence, it would be; Life is like an egg, with elderly people sometimes going full circle and becoming similar to immature babies.
I hope this is not disrespectful, but simply what it says “Al tashlicheni le’et ziknah”.