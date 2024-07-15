LEFTY LUNACY: Top Democratic Political Advisor Suggests Trump Assassination Was Staged In “Classic Russian Tactic”

Dmitri Mehlhorn, a key political adviser to Democratic megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, suggested to journalists that the recent shooting of former President Donald Trump might have been staged to boost his popularity.

In an email sent to journalists, Mehlhorn outlined his provocative theory:

“One possibility — which feels horrific and alien and absurd in America, but is quite common globally — is that this ‘shooting’ was encouraged and maybe even staged so Trump could get the photos and benefit from the backlash. This is a classic Russian tactic, such as when Putin killed 300 civilians in 1999 and blamed it on terrorists to ride the backlash to winning power. Others who have embraced this tactic of committing raw evil and then benefitting from the backlash include Hamas on October 7. If any Trump officials encouraged or knew of this attack, that is morally horrific, and Republicans of decency must demand that Trump step down as unfit.”

Mehlhorn also posited another scenario, suggesting the shooter could have been “some crazy anti-Trumper in this chaotic moment decided to assassinate the former President.”

As Hoffman’s principal political adviser and the creator of the “Investing in US” fund, Mehlhorn’s email leaned heavily on the notion of a false flag operation, which is a military action carried out with the intention of blaming an opponent for it. Experts have noted that conspiracy theorists frequently misuse this term to claim significant events are hoaxes.

Labeling the shooting as a “classic [Vladimir] Putin play,” Mehlhorn pointed to several elements he found suspicious: “Look at the actual shot. Look at the staging. Look at how ready Trump is to rally; this pampered baby shit his pants when an eagle lunged at his food. Look at how quickly Trump protects himself at the expense of others, but showed few of those lifelong instincts in this moment. And consider how often Putin and his allies run this play.”

“I know it feels yucky to discuss such a possibility. But in this case, the odds are so high, and the stakes so consequential, we must ask the question.”

Mehlhorn criticized the media for not exploring this angle, writing, “Ask the question, people. If it proves wrong, we should respond appropriately to a non-staged act of political violence, as outlined above. But your credibility and our entire system of truth and justice depends on being certain of the answer.” In response to a request for comment from Semafor, Mehlhorn clarified that his remarks were “not a public statement.”

