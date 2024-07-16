WSJ: Elon Musk Plans $45 Million MONTHLY Donation to Pro-Trump PAC

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly set his sights on bolstering a new pro-Trump super political-action committee (PAC) with a staggering commitment of approximately $45 million per month, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The initiative, outlined by Musk himself, is purportedly aimed at supporting the America PAC, dedicated to backing former President Donald Trump’s anticipated return to the political arena, as reported on Monday. Despite Musk’s intentions to kick off his substantial donations starting this July, the business magnate from South Africa did not appear on the group’s latest filing on Monday, which disclosed raising over $8 million.

Among the notable contributors listed in the filing were Lonsdale Enterprises, which donated $1 million, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, each contributing $250,000 to America PAC.

Elon Musk, recognized as the world’s wealthiest individual and the CEO of Tesla, has refrained from responding to requests for comment from Reuters. However, in response to a Wall Street Journal article, Musk retorted with a meme captioned “fake gnus,” possibly in jest at media coverage.

Similarly, Lonsdale Enterprises did not provide comments to Reuters.

This announcement marks a significant pivot for Musk towards conservative politics and provides Donald Trump with a prominent supporter as he vies for a return to the White House in the upcoming November 5 election.

On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the U.S. presidential race, coinciding with Trump’s official nomination by the Republican Party to run for president once more. Trump has also selected Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate, reinforcing his bid with notable political partnerships.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)