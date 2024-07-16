Biden: Saudi Arabia Ready And Willing To Fully Recognize Israel – If Some Conditions Are Met

In an recent interview on “360 with Speedy,” US President Joe Biden disclosed that Saudi Arabia is willing to fully recognize Israel in exchange for security guarantees from the United States. However, Riyadh’s conditions for normalization differ from Biden’s account, with Saudi officials insisting that a pathway to a future Palestinian state is essential.

Biden stated, “I got a call from the Saudis — they want to fully recognize Israel.” He added that in return, Saudi Arabia seeks US weapons and security guarantees “if they’re attacked by other Arab nations — one just around the corner,” seemingly referring to Iran, a non-Arab country.

The US President also mentioned a civilian nuclear facility in Saudi Arabia, operated by the US army, to help the kingdom transition from fossil fuels. This revelation provides the most detailed insight into the defense guarantees sought by Saudi Arabia, including the nuclear component.

Biden emphasized, “That’s a big game changer in the whole region.” However, according to a Democratic lawmaker and a senior Republican Senate aide, the window for a normalization deal before the November presidential election has closed due to time constraints for Senate hearings to approve the defense guarantees for Saudi Arabia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)